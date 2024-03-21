iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.04

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 5716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

