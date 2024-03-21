Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

