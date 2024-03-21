Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05).

IVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:IVN opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.61.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.