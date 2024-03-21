Jagadeesh A. Reddy Purchases 1,560 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $20,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of MEC opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $148.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mayville Engineering

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 282.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 509,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $2,200,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 840.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 128,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.