Jagadeesh A. Reddy Purchases 1,560 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $20,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MEC opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $148.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
