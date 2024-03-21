James J. Savina Sells 6,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL remained flat at $47.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 787,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,187. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

