Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CEO John Strosahl Sells 33,961 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $607,562.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,708,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jamf Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of JAMF opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
