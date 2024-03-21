Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

