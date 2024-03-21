Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

