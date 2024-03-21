Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

