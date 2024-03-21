Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,364 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in JD.com by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

