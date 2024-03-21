Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 473,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,674,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 177,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

