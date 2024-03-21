Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

General Mills stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

