Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

WPM opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

