Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 85,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,878,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,875,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,482,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in National Grid by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

