Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.