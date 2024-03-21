Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

