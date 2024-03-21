Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,533 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

