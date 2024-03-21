Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $154.77 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.