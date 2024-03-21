Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $87,152.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006194 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,443.93 or 1.00103054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0022407 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93,549.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

