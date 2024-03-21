Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 17,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 610,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Jin Medical International Stock Down 5.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.