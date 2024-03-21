Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 67,792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,557,000 after buying an additional 4,096,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

