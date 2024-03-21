Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.95 and last traded at $156.85. Approximately 1,217,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,065,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. The company has a market capitalization of $375.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

