Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £335.52 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.14).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($487.94).
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($484.28).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.1 %

LON JMAT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,860 ($23.68). 313,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,625.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67). The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JMAT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

