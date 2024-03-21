Joule Financial LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

