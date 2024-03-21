Joule Financial LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 447,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.0 %

MRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.80. 1,720,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.