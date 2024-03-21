JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

JOYY Stock Up 1.3 %

YY stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 62.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

