JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $7.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE LAC opened at $5.99 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

