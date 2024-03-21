JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $92.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.55.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.01 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

