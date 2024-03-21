JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $198.78 and last traded at $198.49. Approximately 2,273,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,987,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.33.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariston Services Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

