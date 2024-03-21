JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stake Boosted by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.57% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,438,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,392 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,023,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,563,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 551,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 31,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.