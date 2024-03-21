Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Jyske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Jyske Bank A/S Stock Performance
Shares of JYSKY opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. Jyske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.63.
Jyske Bank A/S Company Profile
