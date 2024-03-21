Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KAMN

Kaman Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kaman by 69.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.