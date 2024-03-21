KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KBH opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. KB Home has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.