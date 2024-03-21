KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $64.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. KB Home has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.