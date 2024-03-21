KeyCorp Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $210.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $121.84 and a one year high of $193.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

