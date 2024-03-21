Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Major Shareholder Corp Apache Sells 13,079,871 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.79. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.88.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinetik

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,616 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,589,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinetik by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,453 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.