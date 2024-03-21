Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 16.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $948.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.