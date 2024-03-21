KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. KLA also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 4.230-5.430 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $695.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $637.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in KLA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,781,000 after purchasing an additional 246,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KLA by 103.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 187,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.