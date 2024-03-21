Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.66 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $46.66 million and $4.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00068634 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,626,968 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

