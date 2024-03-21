Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0847 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
About Koninklijke KPN
