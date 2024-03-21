Kopin’s (KOPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Kopin Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kopin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kopin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

