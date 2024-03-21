Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $982.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.66. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $478.77 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

