Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

