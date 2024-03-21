Lassonde Industries (LAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Lassonde Industries to post earnings of C$3.35 per share for the quarter.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

