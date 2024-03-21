Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Separately, Bank of America cut Latham Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWIM

Latham Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of SWIM opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.53. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In related news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 292,922 shares in the company, valued at $855,332.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 139,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oliver C. Gloe acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 292,922 shares in the company, valued at $855,332.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.