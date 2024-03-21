LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s current price.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

