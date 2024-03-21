Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

