Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
