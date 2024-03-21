Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $97,908.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 875,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,743.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

