LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & IPH (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Head to Head Review

IPH (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IPH and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IPH alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPH N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com 2.11% 15.79% 5.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 3.83 $13.95 million $0.08 168.15

This table compares IPH and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than IPH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IPH and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPH 0 0 1 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57

LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $14.07, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than IPH.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats IPH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPH

(Get Free Report)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP. It also engages in patent attorney, lawyers, support, and data analysis and software businesses. The company serves Fortune Global 500 companies, multinationals, public sector research organizations, SMEs, professional services firms, universities, foreign associates, and other corporate and individual clients. IPH Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.