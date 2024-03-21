Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEGN. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.76.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $62,614,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

